Indore: Errant drivers rule Anand Bazaar square

Indore: Anand Bazaar intersection, one of the busiest intersections of the city is also a victim of mismanagement and blatant violation of rules by drivers. The road connects to Khajrana and as such sees heavy traffic flow throughout the day and it is not uncommon to see vehicles getting into each others’ way. There are no signals in the area and cops are also not seen leaving the traffic to the mercy of erratic drivers.

Anand Bazaar is both densely residential and heavily commercialized area and besides small and medium sized vehicles city, school and college buses also ply on the road which is quite narrow. As there are no signals and no cops here when traffic coming from Palasia, Patrakar Colony and Saket Nagar converges here and further moves to Shrinagar Colony, Anoop Nagar and Khajrana or Palasia and therefore the scene is set for utter chaos. Haphazard parking and building of road divider on this narrow road does to help the situation any.

Akshya Batham, a travel agency owner, said that people visiting the wine shop on the road carelessly park their vehicles in front of the shop leading to jams while cops take no action against them.

CS Upadhaya, a retired government officer, said that people use this road to reach Khajrna Ganesh Temple and this increase traffic on the road particularly in the evenings and on Wednesdays. In view of the same a cops must always be present here to regulate the traffic.

Devendra Maehswari, an engineer, said that haphazard parking on the road reduces the width of the already narrow road further and this often leads to jams as city, school and college buses also use the same road.