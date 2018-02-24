Indore: EPFO pensioners’ must link life certificate with Aadhar

Indore: Pensioners’ of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will have to get their life certificate registeration with Aadhaar biometric yet again. The exercise was to be taken up in November last but failed to take off owing to mismatch in Aadhaar and EPFO data.

EPFO state Commissioner Office has said that pensioners who had got the registration done through biometric Aadhaar too were awaiting pension of January. The office attributed the delay to mismatch in Aadhaar and pension master data. The number of such pensioners runs into thousands in the state. These pensioners can contact EPFO office with their Aadhaar card and hard copy of life certificate to get their Aadhaar linked with EPFO data.

EPFO Commissioner Ajay Mehra said that pensioners, who were yet to submit their life certificate have been asked through SMS and other communication to furnish it at the earliest.