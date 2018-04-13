Indore: EOW books fraudster who promised foreign jobs

Indore: Economic Offence Wing on Thursday booked a Vadodara resident for duping people while promising to get jobs for them. The accused had set up an office in City Centre at MG Road under the name of M/s Apex International, which guided students on foreign education and placement.

Inspector Leena Maroth said EOW received information about suspicious transactions in the account of Richard Lewis in ICICI Bank, Onam Plaza branch, Indore. A sum of Rs 57.49 lakh was deposited in his account between June 2014 and December 2014, which was withdrawn immediately.

During investigation, Pune resident Pandurang Sawale told EOW that he had contacted Apex International through mail for admission of his son Akshay Sawale to get recruitment in foreign countries. Sawale had also deposited Rs 2.25 lakh in the account of Richard Lewis who promised to get the job for his son.

“Accused Richard had taken money from Ketan Praabhakarramji Uttekar and Aditya Shinde to provide job in foreign countries. Later, the accused closed his office and fled,” Maroth said. EOW has booked Richard and his accomplices under Section 420 of IPC and has started searching for the accused.