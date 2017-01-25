Indore: Enjoying skillful work, Bharti Thatte became a success

Indore: Embracing all her struggles with a smile, 46-year-old Bharti Thatte has started home industry of making handmade goods and is willing to empower more women through creative skills. She is an inspiration for her sons, relatives and every woman in the city.

Sharing her story, Bharti said, “I never thought that my skills would make productive business that would help my family.” She had never considered manufacturing goods, but she had the talent to do it.

Talking about how it started, Bharti said, “I wanted to be a teacher, but taking care of my sons and my house, I moved away from studies.” She would teach her children, but she did not complete bachelors in education and hence, could not become a teacher.

“In 2013, my elder son Saransh started college and younger son Sandarv’s fees went to roof,” Bharti said. During that time, her husband general manager at a pharmaceutical company Rajneesh had financial problems because of his job and children’s fee. “I had Rs 200 in my savings, so I decided to start something with it,” Bharti said. She used the amount to buy fancy wool and threads.

“I made purses, designer socks, frocks, wall decorations and around 35 different products from it,” Bharti said. Auctioning her products for the first time in handicraft exhibition, she was able to earn Rs 10,000.

“Everyone loved my designs because they were just a product of my mind and not copied from internet,” Bharti said. Pleased with her success, she worked longer hours on her products to make them more impressive.

“I would complete household work, as we had no maids, teach my kids and finally work on threads and wool till 1 am at night,” Bharti shared. Encouraging and helping their mother, both her sons would help her in weaving the wool and her dreams.

Over the last four years, they have been able to pay MBA and engineering fee, which is over a lakh per year each, without any loans. “I feel proud that my kids have seen live example of entrepreneurship and are willing to chase their dreams,” Bharti said. Discussing the future of her business, she talked about her dreams of expanding her business for social benefits. “I always look out for women, who want to develop skills and uplift their lifestyle,” Bharti said.

Sharing how she has been to make herself successful, Bharti said, “Everyone has struggles, but if we do something as a job, then we can never be successful.” She never took her skill as a stressful job. “I always enjoy what I do and even in those tough times, my work was a stress reliever not giver,” she added.

Quoting her achievements, Bharti talked about her speed. “I can make a beautiful frock with a unique design in three hours, so my biggest achievement would be my speed of working, not money because it is just a benefit,” she said.