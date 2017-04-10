Indore: Embezzlement of school fee in CBGS, teachers demand independent probe

Mhow: About two weeks ago, the parents of students of town’s oldest CB Girls’ School (CBGS) had raised the issue of embezzlement of school fee before the Mhow Cantonment Board (MCB) president and chief executive officer (CEO). After that a two-member probe committee was formed by MCB.

But, when one of the committee members’ name was found involved in this scam, about 12 to 13 teachers of the school submitted a written complaint to MCB president, CEO and all the eight elected members of board and said that the probe committee members are asking irrelevant questions from the school teachers and are trying to save the actual culprits of scam. Therefore, a new committee should be formed to investigate the matter impartially. The teachers also demanded that no any concerned person of school and board should be involved in that probe committee.

It is to be noted that, the MCB administration runs this school. The school management committee includes with elected members of MCB and two to three members of city’s intellectual community.

The school is being run by MCB and students of town’s middle and poor class families study in this school. But, the school principal and teachers had collected additional fee of Rs 1000 to 1200 and gave the receipt of only Rs 250 to Rs 300 to the students. But, the collected amount was much more. The additional fee is being collected for the past two to three years.

The sources said that when the additional fee is being collected for the past two to three years, then, why the teachers did not raise this issue and inform the MCB officials. Students’ parents should have to inform the MCB that under which heads the school principal and teachers are collecting additional fee.