Indore: Elderly man ends life by hanging himself

Indore: An elderly man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason of suicide could not be established yet.

Investigating officer S-I SK Patandiya said that Durga Prasad Sharma, 85, a resident of Bhawna Nagar committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The incident discovered when one of the family members reached house and found him hanging on Wednesday noon.

Family members immediately took him to the hospital but it was too late. Police searched the spot but no suicide note was recovered from there. Family members are also unaware about his suicide. The police have sent the body for autopsy and are trying to know the reason of his suicide.

Girl ends life

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl ended life after consuming toilet cleaner at her residence in Prajapat Nagar on Wednesday. Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Rajeev Tripathi said that the girl was identified as Kirti Ramesh. She was taken to a private hospital where she died. No suicide note was recovered from her person so the reason of her suicide could not be known yet. He was living here with her grandmother.