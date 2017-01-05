Indore: EHIS to host Round Square meet from today

Indore: Principals and representatives of Round Square Schools will participate in Annual Regional Meet (ARM) of Round Square Schools for South Asia and Gulf Region, which will be held at Emerald Heights International School from Jan 5 to Jan 7.

The conference will be attended by schools from Middle East, Armenia, Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Pakistan.

Chief Guest on the opening ceremony is Lama Yeshe Rabgye. He is a Buddhist monk, who has dedicated his life to helping others. His passion for Buddhism was born in his appreciation for a religion that encourages people to take responsibility for your own actions; it is a religion that teaches you to let go and move forward.

Round Square is a worldwide association of 148 schools on five continents that share a commitment to personal development and international understanding. All member schools are expected to play a full part in the responsibilities and activities of the Round Square.

Programs initiated by Round Square help institutionally and culturally different but like minded schools to work together through service projects, annual conferences, exchanges and outdoor expeditions.

During the meeting the School has planned a visit to Maheshwar which happens to be significant place of historic importance for us in the Malwa region of central India.

During this meeting the Principals and the Reps discuss the activities of the entire year of the member schools under the guidance of the Regional Director Papri Ghosh, who is principal of Indian High School, Al Gubrah, Muscat, Oman.