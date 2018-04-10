Indore: Educationalist Sumer Singh launches book on Indian school education 

Indore: Launching his first book, ‘Indian School Education – Revered to Reviled’, which analyses school education system, educationist Dr Sumer Singh talked about issues faced by school management in the country.

The Emerald Heights International School chairman Muktesh Singh released the book at a function held on Monday. Talking about his book, Dr Sumer Singh said, “Indian education management has changed drastically in the last couple of years. In fact, one has to learn a lot about new regulations to manage an education institute now.”

He said incidents like school principals and headmasters being jailed have baffled educators. “We need to understand the new system, our responsibilities and government regulations that are enforced in schools,” Singh said. He had been helping schools in dealing with new regulations after the tragic accident of Delhi Public School bus. “I was guiding and penning down pointers that schools should keep in mind to ensure that they are complying with the law,” Dr Sumer Singh said.

“Schools need to understand and read all the regulations like we had to understand goods and service tax (GST). Of course, there is a way to deal with the regulations,” Singh said. Having spent most of his life as an educator in well-known schools including Daly College, Indore, Dr Sumer Singh said he felt the need to pen down a guide that would help educators in running the schools.