Indore: Education minister Joshi assures new engineering college in region

Sanawad: Technical education and skill development minister Deepak Joshi on Saturday took an inspection of the town.

Joshi inaugurated central office of Bawisa Brahman Samaj situated on Khargone Road after which he participated in the opening ceremony of Saraswati Shishu Mandir’s annual function.

As per information, Joshi visited Government Polytechnic College situated on Indore Road around 3 pm, where he inspected the college building and took feedback from principal RC Belekar and held discussion about various branches.

MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki accompanying the minister demanded a new branch of textile course to be introduced in the college to which Joshi agreed. Demand for renovation of a 50-seater hostel was also made.