Indore: Dug-up mud falls on labourer, injured

Indore: A labourer was seriously injured at a construction site on Thursday when he was buried under dug-up mud.

He, along with other labourers, was digging the earth at for laying sewerage line in Racecourse areas when the incident took place.

Eye-witnesses said that he got buried under the dug-up mud due to the negligence of the contractor. He was under a pit when some portion of the earth caved in and the dug-up mud fell on the labourer. He brought out and rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.