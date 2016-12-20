Indore: Drivers urged to follow traffic rules

Shajapur: As a part of the traffic safety and awareness week launched here, the police organised a programme for drivers of various public transport vehicles at Police Lines on Monday.

Of the 59 participants who attended the programme, 19 were suggested glasses after an eye checkup by the doctor. The district police chief urged the drivers to follow the traffic rules and safety norms when on the road. Instructing them to get their papers ready at the earliest, he also warned that from January 1, 2017 no school vehicle would be allowed to ply on the roads without all the proper permits in place.

Meanwhile, following an accident near Rajgarh a few days back, the traffic department has come down heavily on traffic rule violators. At least nine vehicles, including six buses, found to be violating traffic norms were seized during a checking drive recently. In the joint exercise, the transport department and traffic police raked in Rs40,000 in fine from at least 15 violators. Those seized include, two school buses found to carrying passengers.

District transport officer Gyanendra Vaishya led the drive. Traffic in-charge PK Vyas said, “Buses violating the norms have been seized and parked at the police stations. Many violators have been fined and sternly warned of action if found guilty again. The drive against unfit vehicles and vehicles without permit will continue.”