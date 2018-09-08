Indore: Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates new mosque in Bijalpur

On the second day of his stay in the city, supreme spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurated a newly mosque in Bijalpur on Friday by performing namaz along with his followers. The mosque is situated in Mashakin Sophia Township in Bijalpur. On Thursday night, he visited Nurani Nagar, an area dominated by Bohra community at Dhar Road. At Mawaid (dining centre), he blessed the followers.

Media in-charge Mazhar Hussain Sethjiwala said a large number of followers residing in Nurani Nagar and adjoining areas like Ammar Nagar, Hakimi Nagar and other Bohra dominated areas were also present. Dr Sydena also participated in gathering of Urs Mubarak night of 48th religious leader Husamuddin Saheb and 49th religious leader Syedna Burhanuddin Saheb.

In his address, Dr Syedna asked his followers to keep city streets, localities and their houses clean. Community PRO Burhanuddin Shakaruwala said Dr Syedna read about the martyrdom of Imam Hussein while describing pious work 48th and 49th religious leaders. He offered blessing to all members of the community.

Free medical help

Keeping in view the large gathering of community members arriving from different parts of the country and abroad, medical help has been made available round the clock at Saifi Nagar. A team of over 100 doctors and medical professionals from all parts of the world are offering medical assistance to anyone who needs it. Consultation, tests and medicines are provided free of cost.