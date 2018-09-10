Indore: Dr Syedna inaugurates renovated mosque in Bohara Bakhal
Dr Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohara community, inaugurated the renovated mosque situated at Bohara Bakhal in the city on Sunday. The mosque is 200 years old. The importance of this mosque is that prayers were offered in it by 45th, 46th, 47th, 48th, 49th, 51st, 52nd and 53rd Dai. Mazhar Hussain Sethjiwala, the media incharge of Dawoodi Bohra community, said after the inauguration of Saifee Mohalla mosque, there was Majlis. Delivering sermons, Dr Sydena mentioned the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammed’s grandson Hussain. Mazhar Hussain Sethjiwala said 2029 members of community live in Bohara Bakhal. This includes 843 men, 878 women and 308 children. The mosque houses a community office. A doctor offers his services at mosque.