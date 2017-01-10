Indore: Dr Amit Solanki to address national conference

Indore: Renowned Ophthalmologist and ‘Human of Indore’ Dr Amit Solanki has been invited by the second largest association of ophthalmologists in the world, All India Ophthalmology Society to address experts during national conference to be held in Jaipur in February.

Dr Solanki will share his real life story how he turned a doctor from a flower vendor during the session on ‘Real Man’s Story’ and will motivate others from his life’s journey and his works done for the society.

Senior cardiologist will also address the experts from across the nation to motivate them for serving the society while being in a corporate world.

“I never want to publicise my work but I am glad that Free Press motivated many people through my real life story and it served the purpose of giving message to society for retuning what they have received,” Dr Solanki said.

Recently donated Rs 78K for studies of a poor girl

Continuing his services to the society, Dr Solanki has recently donated Rs 78k for engineering course of a poor girl.

The girl didn’t know who paid her fees for admission in the private engineering college.

“I just got a request from a friend who informed me about the talented girl who scored high marks in her higher secondary school but was unable to get admission in engineering college due to her poor economical conditions and I donated the amount from my savings.” he said.