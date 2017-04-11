Indore: Doctors, nursing homes not to treat listed criminals

Indore: Irate by frequent attacks on doctors and hospitals, Indian Medical Association Indore has decided not to treat listed goons or their family members, except emergency cases. IMA has also decided to put up list of listed criminals in all hospitals and nursing homes as a step for safety and security.

The decision of not to treat listed criminals was taken in an emergency meeting of IMA and Nursing Home Association held following the recent vandalism in a city hospital. “We have also decided to apply for firearm licences and will take the services of bouncers as well. We have started feeling unsecure in our own hospitals due to misbehaviour and attacks of family members of patients,” said IMA-Indore president Dr Sanjay Londhe.

He said that they have asked the police to provide them the list of listed criminals so that they would be alert and could act in of case attacks. “More than 1800 doctors of IMA will apply for gun licences and will take services of bouncers who will reach the hospitals at the time of emergency,” Dr Londhe said.

Three hospitals ransacked in 15 days

IMA had convened the emergency meeting of Nursing Home Association due to frequent attacks on doctors and hospitals. In last 15 days, three hospitals were ransacked by family members of the patients. First, Gokuldas Hospital was attacked by some RSS activists following the death of an activist after surgery for mouth cancer. Similarly, some youths and family members of a local political leader ransacked CHL Hospital following the death of the leader after a heart surgery.

Recently family members of a patient created ruckus at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science following an argument with some hospital staff.