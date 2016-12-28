Indore: Doctors give new lease of life to man in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital

Indore: Amid dispute between Superintendent of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and surgery department, the doctors have given a new lease of life to 23-year-old patient after a complex surgery, on Monday.

The doctors have constructed oesophagus of a man from his large intestine on Tuesday and saved his life after 8-hour-long surgery.

Abhishek Singh was admitted to the hospital about a month ago after he drunk acid mistakenly. His oesophagus was badly burnt and need replacement.

“His surgery was pending due to scarcity of a stapler in the hospital. The administration had refused to provide the stapler to the patient with the excuse of budget crunch after which the doctors of our department collected Rs 25,000 and bought the stapler to save the patient’s life,” Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said.

Stapler was necessary for preventing blood loss during the surgery.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Dr VS Pal declined the allegation that the hospital administration was not providing stapler.

“We are providing whatever is required for treatment of patients and these allegations are baseless,” Dr Pal added.