Indore: Doctor booked for raping on marriage promise

Indore: A doctor was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl on the promise of marrying her. Victim alleged that accused also took Rs 5 lakh from her and he did not return money. A search is on for the accused and the investigation in underway into the case.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a cased under IPC section of rape has been registered against Dr Rishi Aharwal of Jabalpur on the complaint moved by victim who is a local resident. The victim in her complaint stated that she was doing fashion designing course from a city college in 2009. Rishi was a medical student at that time. He used to come meet his friend in the same building where the victim resides. This is how she befriended the accused.

Victim stated that in April 2010, accused reached her flat and promised to marry her. Later, accused allegedly raped her. After union government announced demonetisation, accused Rishi took Rs 5 lakh from the victim saying that he will change the currency notes for her. After that, he did not return her money. On June 25, 2017, the accused again raped her and fled from city. Later, when victim contacted and told him to marry her, he refused.

Girl raped on promise of marriage

A college student lodged a complaint with women police station that she was staying in girls’ hostel in MG Road area when she met Narendra Khede in 2011. Narendra promised to marry her after which he allegedly raped her at his residence on Bholaram Ustad Marg. In November 2017, the accused again raped her when she pressed him for marriage but he refused to marry her.

In another such incident, police booked Devraj Dangi of Chikitsak Nagar on the complaint of a college student. She had made Dangi in 2017 after that he promised to marry her and then raped her. He later refused to marry her.