Indore: Divisional commissioner suspends MYH doc, two nurses

Indore: Irate by poor state of affairs in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey on Sunday suspended CMO and two staff nurses.

The doctor and nurses were suspended for not present in the hospital during their duty time after signing in the attendance register.

“Dr Prashant Mishra has been suspended from his duties and he will report to the Chief Medical and Health Officer till further orders,” as Commissioner stated in his orders issued on Sunday.

Dean Dr Sharad Thora and Superintendent Dr VS Pal conducted a surprise inspection in the hospital and found many anomalies on Saturday. “We found that many of the staff were not present on their duty and returned after signing the register,” Dr Pal said.

One of the male nurses had misbehaved with Dr Pal on phone when he spoke to him posing as a patient’s attendant. However, after the surprise inspection, all staff on Sunday reached at the hospital on time.