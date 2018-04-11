Indore: Divisional commissioner, collector inspect preparations for President visit

Mhow: With Ambedkar Jayanti round the corner, divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey along with additional director general Ajay Sharma, district collector Nishant Warwade, deputy inspector general (DIG) Harinarayanachari Mishra and other police officials inspected preparations.

As per information, President Ram Nath Kovind scheduled to attend three-day-long grand function marking the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Ambedkar Nagar Mhow from April 12. On April 14, President would garland the statue and lay foundation stone for Ashok Stambh here. “The president’s office has given confirmation of his presence in Mhow during the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Ambedkar on April 14. The details about his visit are yet to be received” ADM Kailash Wankhede informed earlier.

Wankhede said that round-the-clock security will be maintained during the function. “As many as 2 lakh supporters of Ambedkar are expected to attend the celebrations. The state government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 1.95 crore for several arrangements including, food, drinking water, stay and security of the followers and dignitaries at the programme,” Wankhede said.

“Elaborate arrangements are being made for the guests. Four lakh chilled drinking water bottles of 1 litre will be distributed among the visitors, while chilled water jars of 25 litre will be placed at different places,” the ADM said. Collector Nishant Warwade said that the state government has constituted a committee to make changes, if required, in the murals at Ambedkar’s birth place.