Indore: Distribute smart phones to eligible students by July 14, colleges told

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed government colleges to distribute free smart phones to students of 2016-17 sessions, who had attended at least 75 per cent of lectures in the first year, by July 14. In a letter addressed to college principals, OSD (higher education) AK Pathak said that smart phones were to be distributed free of cost to all the eligible students of 2016-17 session by March 31 but the deadline could not be met by many colleges.

“Principals of several government colleges and collector Indore informed DHE that due to some technical reasons, the distribution could not be done,” the letter states. The DHE directed the college principals to ensure that the smart phones are distributed to all eligible students between July 2 and 14.

It is made sure that teaching activities are not affected due to distribution programme, the DHE said adding that this was the last opportunity given to the colleges to distribute smart phones to the students. Free smart phone was one of the poll promises of the BJP during Assembly elections -2013.

State Cabinet had approved the scheme on September 9, 2014 but it took almost two years for the DHE to translate the decision into action. The delay has been tribute to technical glitches in tender process. But nearly, three years after the first lot of smart phones were distributed, the distribution process had still not come on track.