Indore: Dispute likely between hotels, customers over service charge

Indore: Hotels and customers may clash over ‘service charge’ as some city hotels have decided to levy the same unilaterally. They would also display prominently levying of service charge before serving of meal or lodging service. This move baffles customers, who consider paring the charge as optional.

Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Associations of India (FHRAI), an apex body of hotels and restaurants in the country, has advised its members to continue levying the charge. However, it has further advised them to prominently display in their premises as well as on menu card that service charge would be levied and customers should be aware of it in advance .

The FHRAI has communicated to this to its city-based members through an e-mail. Local sources of FHRAI said that levying of service charge is an option among hotels also. Some hotels do not collect service charge. However, those hotels which want to levy the charge should follow the FHRAI instruction. FHRAI has stated that levying of charge is not ‘unfair trade practice’. Free Press has the e-mail of the FHRAI.

The FHRAI’s advice has baffled customers, who argue that this is against instructions of the ministry and also undermines theirs.

They also demanded from the Govt to clarify the rule, so that rights of both parties can be protected and no one is allowed to breach them. Otherwise it will create chaos in hotels and litigations will swell up at Consumer Forums.

Levying service charge in city hotels

There are 15 three-star hotels in the city which realise service charge from 5% to 8%, while there are around 10 full service hotels while levy service charge from 3% to 4%. There are three five-star hotels which realise 10%.

What they say

“We are in favour of customers but our problems should also be considered. We bear loss at several points at kitchen, utensils, crockery and damage done by guests etc. We also have to keep customers and staff satisfied. Thus charging of service charge is right.”

Tarun Kumar Sinha, GM, Hotel Mangal City

“We don’t levy service charge in our hotel. But the FHRAI has advised us to display levying of service charge in the premises and also on menu card. Customers should also read the notice before placing order.”

Ravi Shivhare, GM Hotel Kalinga

“Despite clear instruction from the ministry if hotels still levy service charge, it means they do not want to respect customers’ right.”

Mitesh Vyas, Professional