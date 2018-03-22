Indore: Direct Recruitment under Model Service Rule in medical colleges

Indore: Amid controversy in direct recruitment in medical colleges under Model Service Rule-2018 across the state, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has scheduled the interviews for vacant posts of assistant and associate professors on March 23. The decision of rescheduling the interview has been taken after discussion with the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education Radheshyam Julinia through video conferencing on Wednesday.

“We had some confusion over roasters to be followed in the recruitment due to which we had postponed the interviews, scheduled for March 21. It has been decided in the video conferencing with the ACS that different roasters would be followed in direct recruitment and in promotions on the posts,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said.

He said now the interviews will take place on March 23 and we have informed the candidates about the same as well. Over the protest by senior faculties alleging anomalies in recruitment, Dr Thora said that some faculties had some confusion but we have answered their queries. He assured that same process has been followed in recruitment across the state.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association expressed dissatisfaction over the process and also met the Dean following their general body meeting on Wednesday. “We have informed the Dean about our issues and cause of concerns. However, he asked us to give in writing which he can forward to the senior officials only as the decision will be taken by them,” President of MPMTA Dr Poonam Mathur said.

She said that the conditions are still same as the government has been favouring the juniors and doing injustice with the senior faculties. “We are giving a letter to the Dean and also seeking time from the chief minister to lodge our protest over the Model Service Rule-2018. We will also raise the issue of injustice in recruitment with senior faculty in Sagar Medical College,” Dr Mathur added.