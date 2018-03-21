Indore: Direct recruitment of assistant and associate professors under Model Service Rule-2018

Indore: Amid allegations of injustice to senior faculties in direct recruitment for the posts of assistant professor and associate professor under Model Service Rule-2018, interviews for the posts scheduled on Wednesday have been postponed till further orders.

The decision of postponing the interviews both in Indore and Bhopal was taken by the college administrations and the recruitment committee on Tuesday as they were seeking clarification on the rules and policies to be followed in the recruitment and promotion process. The move however demoralised many candidates who were all set to face the interview the very next day.

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora said “We have postponed the interviews till next orders in view of confusion over the rules to be followed in the process. However, a video conference on the issue with additional chief secretary of medical education department, Radheshyam Julania has been scheduled on Wednesday and we hope things would be cleared in the meeting.” “Interviews will be scheduled as per the decision taken in the meeting and ordered by the department,” Dr Thora said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association (MPMTA) intensified their protest against the recruitment process and called a general body meeting to decide the future course of action. Office bearers of MPMTA have also been planning to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to inform him about the anomalies in the recruitment process which is creating unrest among the senior faculties.

“We have called a meeting on Wednesday and will discuss the issues related to the direct recruitment process. We will also discuss the allegation of injustice to senior faculties in recruitment in Sagar Medical College where a junior faculty superseded their senior and norms have not been followed,” president of MPMTA, Dr Poonam Mathur said.

She added that they also have some contentions with the recruitment and promotion on the posts as the post of associate professor and professor were initially promotional posts filled on the basis of DPC but now department has included it under model service rule and divided the posts in promotional and direct recruitment basis.

“Different roasters have been followed for promotion and direct recruitment and if direct recruitment is done on these posts it would be indeed an injustice to the senior faculties as juniors, some of whom even were students under them, will become seniors without having the equal capability,” Dr Mathur said.

She also said that the government can give time bound promotions to the faculties in new medical colleges with monetary perks as it would not create problems for senior faculties and also, fulfil the vacancies in new colleges.