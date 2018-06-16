Indore: Direct flights To Nagpur, Allahabad From today

Indore: The city will get two new direct flights for Allahabad and Nagpur from tomorrow. The maiden flight bookings have received overwhelming response. The one-time fare for Allahabad is Rs 7,000 and Nagpur Rs 4,800. Jet Airways is launching the flights, which will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Indore-Nagpur flight 9W-932 will depart from the city airport at 7.45 am and land at Nagpur at 9.20 am. From there, it will fly for Allahabad at 9.45 am and land there at 11.50 am. From Allahabad it will fly for Indore at 12.20 pm and land at the city airport at 2.30 pm.

From the city, it will fly for Allahabad at 3 pm and land there at 5.10 pm. From Allahabad, it will leave for Nagpur at 5.40 pm and land there at 7.45 pm. From Nagpur, it will leave for Indore at 8.10 pm and land here at 9.50 pm. In the last lap, it will fly to New Delhi from the city at 10.15 pm and land at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12.45 am.

TK Jose, chairman Travel Agents Association of India’s MPCG chapter, said study was conducted to know the passenger demand for flights to Allahabad and Nagpur. He said Jet Airways may start the daily flights from winter. With operation of these seven new flights, the number of flight operations from the city has reached 40 from 33. This is the highest number of operations of flights.