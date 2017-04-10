Indore: Diploma engineers strike continues

Dewas: Indefinite strike of Madhya Pradesh diploma engineers continued on Saturday as well here at Dewas. Diploma engineers from all the government departments participated in the strike and expressed their discontent over non-fulfillment of their five-point demands since long.

District committee president NK Vyas informed they will continue their agitation until fulfillment of their five-point demands which includes hike in their basic and ensure promotions in a fix tenure and others.

Vyas informed that government allegedly exploiting several contractual engineers here since eight to 10 years and now we want justice for them and government should regularize them with an immediate effect and give all the benefits. It is to be mentioned that diploma engineers across the state is on indefinite strike to press their demand from April 5 after they went on 15-day leave from March 21 to April 4.

Association members declared that if government fails to fulfil their long pending demands, they will continue their indefinite strike and will abstain from work. Association members here said that the first phase of agitation started here from March 21. As part of their second phase, association organised a yagya praying god to give wisdom to the government. Later, on March 29, association organised a blood donation camp, followed by this candle march on April 1. All the association members also submitting memorandum to their respective district collectors addressing to the Chief Minister daily to draw government’s attention towards their demands. Informing about their five demands, members said this includes raise their basic pay from Rs 3,200 to Rs 4,800, ensure promotions in a fixed tenure.