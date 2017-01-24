Indore: Digging in the printing press, NDPS curious minds

Indore: In an effort to take learning out of the classroom, New Digamber Public School (NDPS) organised a field trip on Monday to the The Free Press Journal (FPJ) office to see how a newspaper is printed. With a zillion of questions in their minds, students of class V walked in the campus to understand the process involved in printing a newspaper. An interactive session between FP editor-in-chief Sanjeev Ratan Singh and students started when the students made the most of the visit by putting forth their queries regarding story making, process of printing of newspaper, work of editorial and designing.

“What is the deadline for newspaper? How all the pages of newspaper are formed? For how many hours news paper office remains open and doubt regarding weather forecast?” were some of the questions raised by the students. A short introduction regarding FP followed by a live demonstration of the printing process was witnessed by the students.Student Divanshi Agrawal said “I am very excited to come here. When our teacher informed us about the visit, I was wondering how the newspaper is processed and how many copies are published in a day.” Students were also excited to know something different from studies during this visit. Rakhi Khandelwal, one of the teachers of NDPS said “This is a good platform for students as well as for teachers where we got to know about the how the newsroom operates.” Students learnt how news is collected from a source and how these are converted to form an ideal story for readers. They were also eager to see how computer designed news page is transformed into thousands of printed copies in a few minutes.

WHAT STUDENTS SAY…

“I want to see how the newspaper is printed and distributed to other places. Even I have seen what colors are used for printing.”

Sufia Sheikh, 10, class V A

“I was very excited for this visit to FP. I felt very proud that only some students can witness the process of printing and I am one of them.”

Samaya Wadhvani, 10,class V B

“I like to read newspapers because it tells us what’s going on around the world. I am interested in sports, crime and entertainment news.”

Manan Kandhari, 10, class V

“I have learnt here the steps of how the newspaper is made and a story is formed.”

Sarthak Chabariya, 11, class V D

WHAT TEACHERS SAY…

“I felt FP is more viable than other newspapers. It’s a 24 hour job for the reporters and other members associated with newspaper.”

Deepti Das, 39, EVS teacher

“The speed in doing all the tasks effectively is mesmerising. I feel how challenging it must be for the newspaper staff to always be on their toes and get the correct news published. “

Ravita Dagar, 36, Math teacher