Indore: DIG cautions industrialists against cyber criminals

Indore: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra on Wednesday cautioned industrialists against high tech criminals. Equating high-tech criminals with abductors, he said while the latter kidnaps people, the former ‘abducts’ data and technique for ransom.

Addressing industrialist at Association of Industries of MP (AIMP) office on Wednesday at a function organized to welcome his posting as top cop of the city police. He said that the cyber crime police will organise a seminar at AIMP office to create awareness on cyber crime Promising to ensure regular police patrolling in industrial area, he advised industrialists to install CCTV cameras on factory premises and adhere to security and safety norms.

Earlier, AIMP presient OM Dhoot handed over a memorandum to the DIG regarding lack of adequate security in industrial area. Rolling Mills Association president Satish Mittal urged the top cop to stop atrocities unleashed by money lenders. Laghu Udhyog Bharti president Vineet Jain said that industrialists were being named accused in crimes reported in the area and were being tortured by the police. He sought an end to the harassment. Mahesh Gupta demanded night patrolling in industrial areas.