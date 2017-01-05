Indore: Different ways to celebrate Guru’s jayanti but ‘Sewa’ is a must

Indore: To celebrate the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, people from all walks of life prepared food for ‘langar’ at Khalsa College on Wednesday evening.

While most people will enjoy feast today, people participating in the ‘sewa’ felt that service and preparations are not only essential but also fun. Even youngsters participated in the service and helped in preparations.

Some kids participate in religious activities at Gurudwaras regularly, and even those who do not, look forward to the fest. The day not only revives teachings of Guru Gobind, but also brings families and friends together.

God teaches sewa above caste, creed and religion

“Celebrating birthday of Guru Gobind Singh fills my heart with pride and honour,” social worker Gurvinder Singh said. He is celebrating the day by distributing copies to school kids, giving scholarships to underprivileged kids, distributing juice and cutting cake with these kids. “Guru paid emphasis on God. His principles and teachings were above caste, creed and religion,” Singh said. While some people are forgetting his principles of sewa, there are youngsters who are following his way and helping people.

Finding peace, eradicating pride

For some, festivals are about get-together and parities, but for Saluja family it is about finding peace and blissfulness with Guru.

Sharing his feeling about Guru Purab, 24-year-old businessman Angad Singh Saluja said, “I admit that it is fun to work together with friends, but the real pleasure is in working selflessly.” He explained that basic teaching of Guru is service without gain.

Quoting what compels him to participate in these activities, businessman Tejinder Singh Saluja said, “It is normal for a person to pride himself because of his achievements or wealth, but it is not right.” He explained ‘sewa’ helps a person stay down to earth.

STAYING HAPPY AND KEEPING OTHERS HAPPY

Though service and prayers are the main attractions of the celebration, young girls dressed in colourful traditional clothes catch everyone’s attraction. Sharing the idea behind colourful attires, assistant professor Dilpreet Kaur said, “Birthday of our Guru, our teacher is the best day of the year.”

She explained that Guru always celebrated life and felt it was important to live in a way that keeps everyone happy. “We have to ensure being happy and doing activities that make us happy, so why not dress up for this beautiful day,” she added. Quoting her interest, professional Komal Mantri said, “I love the ambience and feel in Gurudwara.” She elaborated that everything, even working feels like a celebration.

One good deed in a day for peace

Though religious festivals enter a person’s life as traditions, they often become an essential part of their day. Sharing what attracts him to Gurudwara, 22-year-old businessman Harshdeep Baveja said, “I cannot remember the first time when I went to Gurudwara, but yes, if I do not go then the day is disturbing.”

He explained that peaceful environment and devotion helps him stay stable and happy despite problems in his life. “I do not think service is about tradition, it is about humanity,” Harshdeep said. He elaborated that in every sphere of life, if one helps others without his/her personal gain then, the person will be successful for sure. “We have to do one thing for social welfare in our day, it is not necessary to go Gurudwara, it is just that it is easier to go there and do it,” Harshdeep said.