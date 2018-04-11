Indore: DHE backtracks on centralised admissions after protest by vice-chancellors

Indore: In a rare display of courage, vice-chancellors of state universities unanimously opposed the department of higher education (DHE)’s attempt to deprive universities of their right to grant admission to students. The DHE is reported to have withdrawn its attempt.

In the recent meeting of coordination committee, apex body of higher education in the state, the vice-chancellors objected to DHE’s order dated March 7, which said it would grant admission in courses offered by universities teaching departments to students.

“The vice-chancellors termed the order as an attempt to rob their autonomy and made it clear to DHE that they would conduct admission process. They told DHE officials that they would not like to give up their right to grant admission to students in UTDs,” a senior professor of DAVV said. As a result, DHE has backtracked.

Free Press has a copy of minutes of the coordination committee, which substantiate the claims of the professor. In a letter addressed to registrars of 13 state universities, OSD (higher education) Ajay Prakash Khare had said that centralised online process for admission in UTDs would be conducted from 2018-19 session. Therefore, the varsities were directed to provide information regarding vacant seats, course-wise, to DHE by March 10.

The DAVV registrar was first to oppose the DHE’s move stating that the right to grant admission in teaching departments rests with the universities and they should not be deprived of it. He also reportedly stated that the DAVV holds common entrance test for admission in professional courses offered by its teaching departments.