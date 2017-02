Indore: Dewas players shine in state karate tourney

Dewas: District Karate Association team has brought laurels in the recently held state-level karate competition organised by Madhya Pradesh Karate Association in Bhopal. Thirty-two karate players representing Dewas district in the competition claimed 26 medals in different age groups. Over 1,150 players from 36 districts as well as from Martial Art Academy, Sports Authority of India, Tribal Welfare Department had participated in the competition.

Viraj Chaudhary, Samriddhi Tamhankar and Ayush Singh won gold medals and Daksh Jain, Apoorva Mishra, Krishna More, Abhijeet Pal, Abhijeet Chaturvedi, Kanishk Jambhekar, Ayush Singh, Anushree Pancholi, Rudraksh Sharma, Pushpendra Thakur, Bhavya Sharma, Vyom Saxena, Rohit Kumawat, Shubham Khushwah, Swati Shinde, Aditi Dixit, Riya Singh, Shivani Chaudhary, Shruti Jaiswal and Srishti Chaudhary together won seven silver and 16 bronze medals.

Minister of state Vishwas Sarang and MP Karate Association president Chandurao Shinde felicitated district team’s coach Praveen Doble for being chosen as a judge for Asian Karate Federation and team’s manager Sameer Sharma.