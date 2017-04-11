Indore: Development permission of Nexus Buildcon cancelled

Indore: Following complaints, district administration has cancelled development permission of Nexus Buildcon colony in Mhow. Collector P Narahari cancelled the permission on Monday.

The colony is being developed by Nexus Buildcon director’s son Omkarsingh and others. Permission for development of the colony at village Panda under Mhow was issued July 2016 by SDM Mhow. Development works including leveling of land and construction of boundary walls are going on there. Mhow tehsildar had detected that names mentioned in the registry of the land are fake and the company obtained development permission through forged documents. Following investigation, SDM Mhow sent a report to Indore collector after which Narahari cancelled the development permission with immediate effect.