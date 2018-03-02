Indore: DET on April 15, MPhil entrance test on June 3

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday declared dates for doctoral entrance test (DET) and MPhil entrance test, days after it announced plans to hold separate exams for the two courses this year.

“DET will be held on April 15 and MPhil entrance test on June 3,” said Prof VB Gupta, chairman of PhD cell at DAVV. He said that the DET would be conducted for admission in 43 subjections whereas admission in 22 subjects of MPhil course will be granted.

Total vacancies in PhD are nearly 500 and MPhil are 420. Gupta said that the number of vacancies in PhD could increase after the guide discloses exact number of vacant seats with them. Unlike last year, the university this year is going to hold separate entrance exams for PhD and MPhil courses. The exam fee for each of the exam is Rs 1000 and both the exam Rs 1500. The last date to apply for the exams is March 26.

UG annual exams from April 4

DAVV has prepared timetables for annual exams of undergraduate courses which would be declared shortly. As per sources, first year exams for BA, BSc, BCom and BHSc would commence on April 4. After a gap of 10 years, the university had reintroduced annual exam pattern in conventional UG courses. As the annual pattern has been re-launched from session 2017-18 session, only first year students will be under its purview this academic year. Second and third year students will be under semester system. Final semester exams of BSc, BA and BCom will start from April 23.

PhD subjects

Applied Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Data Science, Economics, Education, Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Instrumentation, Energy and Environment, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Information Technology, Instrumentation, Journalism and Mass Communication, Law, Life Science, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Music, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Pharmacy, Philosophy, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Statistics, Urdu, Zoology.

MPhil subjects

Commerce, Economics, Education, Energy and Environment, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Law, Life Science, Management, Mathematics, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Urdu.