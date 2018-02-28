Indore: ‘Dept has list of crony defaulters, strict action on anvil’

Indore: Urging countrymen to pay tax voluntarily, chief commissioner of income tax Indore region, Ajay Kumar Chouhan warned tax evaders that “I-T department has identified crony defaulters with the help of credential data mining and will be compelled to take tough action against the ones who are not paying the tax willingly.”

Senior IRS officer Chouhan was addressing a large gathering of tax consultants and traders while launching two schemes of the department– Income Tax Collection Scheme and Income Taxpayers Base Expansion Scheme– at an event here at ICAI auditorium on Tuesday.

“The schemes are meant to raise income tax collection and also, the number of the taxpayers ahead of the closure of the current financial year,” the commissioner said. He requested all the taxpayers, who were under reporting their income or not filing the income tax returns, to file the ITR by March 31 and also, deposit advance tax by March 15. He said that the “Department is ready to crack whip on those who are deliberately not filing correct returns or non-filers, as it has prepared a very precise and comprehensive list of tax evaders through rigorous data mining.”

2 lakh new taxpayers to be added

Chouhan informed that “In the current FY we have added 97,000 new taxpayers and in next month we are hoping to add another 1 lakh new taxpayers. By the end of the current FY we are hoping to add altogether 2 lakh new taxpayers.” Presently, there are 8.63 lakh income tax payers in the CC I-T Indore Region.

Recovery surveys on

There is a large number of taxpayers who had lost their case in commissioner of income tax (appeal) or in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). For the recovery of the confirmed cases the department is carrying out recovery surveys against the crony defaulters. The chief commissioner urged these taxpayers to file returns to avoid action of recovery survey and penalty. Even if the cases are pending they can just deposit 20% of the total tax amount under question to avoid action, he said.