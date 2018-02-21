Indore: Depressed elderly man, married woman end life

Indore: Losing hope and giving up to the problems, two people– an elderly person and a newly married woman– ended life in separate incidents on Monday.

In the first incident, a 68-year-old man hanged himself from railway bridge in Patalpani area. The body was discovered by a railway employee who further informed police.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mohan Agrawal, resident of New Sheetal Nagar. Police have also recovered a suicide note from shirt pocket of the deceased which stated that Mohan was suffering from some ailments and his legs were not working due to which he was unable to walk and work.

“We are investigating the case and will also probe how Agrawal reached the bridge,” cops of Kishanganj police station said.

The body was sent to the family members after post mortem and police have started recording statements of family members of the deceased as well.

Similarly, a 25-year-old newly married woman committed suicide under depression for not being able conceive child on Monday night.

“Sakshi Tripathi, resident of Tapeshwari Bagh under Khajrana police station area, committed suicide by hanging self from kitchen’s ventilation,” police said.

The deceased’s husband Ankit informed police that they both belonged to Bhind and were residing in a rented accommodation in Indore. “She was depressed due to her disease as she was not conceiving,” informed Ankit.

Exact reason behind what drove her to take the extreme step could be known only after the investigation.