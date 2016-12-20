Indore: Deposit banned notes seized in graft cases, says Madhya Pradesh High Court to CBI

Indore: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies to deposit in nationalised banks all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 domination notes seized by from various officials in cases of disproportionate income and prevention of corruption.

The directions came on a revision petition filed in the case related to Indrajeet Singh Vs CBI. A division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice RK Dubey passed the order with directions to all judicial officers to do the needful within seven days.

The move comes following demonstration of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Advocate Vinay Saraf said that he had informed the court that more than Rs 4 lakh in cash had been seized from the house of Indrajeet Singh by the CBI. “Most of the sized amount was in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 dominations. Those notes are with the CBI and will be no legal tender after December 30. So, we sought direction to the CBI for depositing the seized amount in bank,” he said.

“Taking a note of the matter, the HC directed the CBI to put the amount seized from Singh in FD in a nationalized bank. The court also directed the CBI and other agencies like Lokayukta etc to follow the suit in other cases also,” the advocate said.