Indore: Deploy police as observers in exams, DHE to varsities

Indore: The department of higher education (DHE) has directed universities in the state, including DAVV to deploy either police or administrative officers as observers during exams.

“With help from district administration, the university should rope in either police or district administrative officers for smooth conduct of exams,” a letter issued by the DHE said.

It has also issued a guideline for exams following an order by MP High Court over a petition.

As per the guidelines, the universities can’t make a private college exam centre for its own students.

In other words, one private college students have to go to other college for exams.

The universities have also been instructed that principal of a college could not become superintendent and examiners, respectively, of exam centre set up on their campus.

The guidelines also states that a college against whom a complaint of mass copying has been filed should not be made exam centre.

“And affiliation of those colleges which were found indulge in mass copying should be cancelled,” the DHE stated.

The department of higher education stated that these guidelines would help in bringing more transparency in examination system.