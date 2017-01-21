Indore: Depalpur Lake, a paradise for birders & nature lovers

Indore: With the temperature moderately pleasant during the day, it is the perfect time to plan a picnic during day time. While there are popular commercial spots with good set-ups around the city, explorers seek places where they can experience nature at its best.

If you are an explorer in Indore, then Depalpur is a quick getaway for the coming weekend. The destination is bound to add peace and tranquillity in your experience and the scenic way that leads to Depalpur Lake is a road ‘must-travelled’. Since, the place is easy to reach and safe to be at, fitness freaks find it perfect place to cycle for a morning workout. With fresh air and panoramic view, you can experience beauty in simplicity of things.

How to reach Depalpur Lake

Set at a distance of 42 km from The Free Press Journal office, you can easily reach Depalpur Lake in an hour. The drive is smooth and straight, mostly on the highway. To reach the place, you can drive on Aerodrome road and continue straight crossing airport. Crossing airport, you will reach Budhaniya. From here, you have to take the road to Hatod and continue straight. Reaching Mangleshwar temple, you can ask anyone for direction to the lake.

For religious people, Mangleshwar temple is a beautiful stop near the lake. Overall, one has to hike till the lake, but the drive is smooth. Most people enjoy the walk through trees and dry grass that leads to the lake.

Cool winds and migrant birds

For bird watchers, Depalpur Lake is a beautiful getaway where you can meet migratory birds. Most visiting birds chirp and hunt for food near the lake. Mesmerising sounds of beautiful birds in peaceful ambience of the woods often inspires people to explore nature further.

In the cool weather, it is the perfect place to spot the sun rising amidst winds, clouds and lake.

As the birds sleep, the lake sleeps and people are advised to go back to their homes. Though the place is marked as safe, the cool winds near the lake become frosty.

Cook, party and bond

When planning a getaway with large group of family and friends, Depalpur Lake offers a great destination where you can bond. People bond better by doing things together. At such a place, where one cannot find restaurants easily, people often carry home-cooked food or cook at the destination.

With close proximity to village, it is easy and fun to cook or plan a day with friends with innovative activities. Some cyclists prefer to cycle to Depalpur Lake and families prefer planning card parties, housie, charades, antakshri and truth or dare.

Relaxing destination, breath-taking journey

Sharing his experience, engineer Satish Mishra said, “I felt rejuvenated at the lake.” He explained that the view of the lake with impressive surrounding energised him. “We had been cycling to the lake, so it was relaxing to reach there and wash our face with cool water,” Mishra said. Talking about his experience, Dr GS Tuteja said, “More than the lake, I was impressed by the route.” He elaborated that the route through the woods reminded him of Robert Frost. “His writings about woods aptly explain my experience near woods,” Tuteja said.