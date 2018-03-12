Indore: Dental students ragged by seniors, complaint filed with University Grants Commission

Indore: Two students of Guru Gobind Singh College of Dental Science and Research Centre (Bhurhanpur) were allegedly ragged by four of his seniors, including a girl student, even as the college tried in vain to cover up the matter.

The incident came to light when the victims lodged a complaint with anti-ragging helpline of University Grants Commission (UGC) that in turn alerted the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, to which the college is affiliated, and police.

In their compliant to UGC, the victims stated that they were students of BDS final year and were allegedly ragged by their seniors, including Awesh Tanwar, Ashmita Sonavane, Faizan Sheikh and Shazeem, who are doing internships.

As per the complainants, they are made to do unnecessary things by the seniors, who also regularly abuse them and pass lewd comments on them. The victims had initially filed complaint with their college it instead of acting against the accused suggested them not make an issue out of it. To this, the victims lodged a complaint with the UGC seeking action against the accused students.

The UGC acted swiftly and forwarded the compliant to the college directing it to probe into the matter and also, identify and counsel the victims so that they feel safe and know that authorities are with them and action will be taken. The college was also directed not to disclose the identity of the victims.

The UGC alerted DAVV also about the alleged ragging incident and directed it to keep a tab on the inquiry by the college. Police were also informed about the ragging incident. DAVV dean of student welfare, Laxmikant Tripathi admitted that he had received a phone call from the UGC wherein he was told that an alleged ragging had taken place at Guru Gobind Singh College.

“I talked to the college authorities who claimed that it was not ragging but a brawl incident. I pulled up the college authorities for reaching on such conclusion without probing into the matter. The college informed me that they had initiated the probe and submit the report by Monday,” Tripathi said, adding that “After receiving the probe report, we will also talk to the victims. We will forward our and the college’s report to the UGC.”