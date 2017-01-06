Indore: Demonetisation impact – 41 pc MSMEs units shift to cheque, e-payments

Indore: Despite of demonetisation hiccups, as many as 41 per cent of MSMEs have shifted to cheque and electronic payments.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by Crisil covering more than 1,100 MSMEs, a substantial shift in transaction from cash to cheques and electronic payments was seen following the denomination on November 8.

The note ban has impacted business operations, however, demonetisation has spurred a major change in the way MSMEs conduct business. Most of them see only a short-term impact of demonetisation, and more than three-fourths believe it will be business as usual by June 2017, the survey found.

Ashu Suyash, managing director & CEO, Crisil said, “It is heartening to see this marked shift to cheque or electronic payments, especially in the traditional, cash-intensive sectors such as textiles, agricultural products, electrical equipment, steel, consumer durables and automobiles. Given that these are the core sectors of the economy, a move to ‘less-cash’ transactions will eventually transform business models in the MSME sector.”

What is noteworthy is that nearly half of the MSMEs with annual turnover less than Rs 2 crore reported a greater shift towards less cash, compared with a third of those with revenue over Rs 25 crore. This may also be because non-cash payments are already prevalent among mid-sized players. For the smaller ones, the shift is expected to translate into long-term benefits through quicker transaction processing and better record keeping.

Demonetisation has had an impact on liquidity of MSMEs. At least 9% of those surveyed, accounting for 6% of outstanding debt of the sample, said they will face issues in debt repayment.

Most of these are micro enterprises with revenues below Rs 2 crore. Every third MSME is also facing delay in receivables from clients, which has curbed their ability to repay creditors and pay salaries on time. The steel sector was the most impacted on this score, with nearly two-thirds of respondents admitting to problems, followed by textiles, logistics and construction sectors.

“Following demonetisation, a large number of MSME units of the region have shifted to cheque and electronic payments. Most units have started making payments through RTGS and receiving payments from clients either through cheque or RTGS. Salary payments of permanents staff are being done through banks as they have Aadhaar number and bank accounts.”

OP Dhoot, President, AIMP