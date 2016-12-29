Indore: Demonetisation hits aviation industry, 30% drop in bookings

Indore: Like other industries, aviation industry is also feeling the heat of demonetisation as the industry is witnessing a 30 per cent dip in air ticket bookings from the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Indore was considered as one of the potential cities in terms of air passengers, especially for yearend tours and shopping abroad. Demonetisation has its impact on Dubai Shopping Festival as shopping crazy people of the city did not show much interest like previous years.

Aviation sources in the city informed that over 80 per cent air ticket bookings are done well before the yearend. Usually ticket booking starts from December first week. But this year the booking is yet to pick up due to demonetisation, sources informed. Besides, people are also afraid of income tax monitoring of air travellers, sources added. However, enquiries and bookings started from the second week of this month. Last year there were 500 domestic and overseas ticket bookings for the year end. This year virtually there was no booking before December 15, sources added. So far around 350 people have booked their tickets, showing a drop of 30 per cent compared to previous years bookings, sources said.

Speaking about impacts of demonetisation on aviation sector sources informed that before the demonetisation, there were average 5000 domestic ticket bookings in a month. These bookings were of mostly holiday travellers, who stay in hotels. Similarly, there were average 2000 international ticket bookings. Usually 80 per cent air ticket bookings for October are done in September. There was no effect of demonetisation even in November as the most books were done before the demonetisation, sources said. In October and November most of the bookings were of marriage parties.

The craze for visiting Dubai Shopping Festival was increasing among rich people of the city. But the demonetisation has dampened their overseas shopping mood. Last year around 1000 tickets were booked for the famous festival. But this year the booking is only 400, sources informed.

“There were no impact of demonetisation on air passengers in November as most of the bookings were done in September and October. However, there is considerable drop in domestic as well as international air ticket bookings in December, particularly from those passengers who go outside to celebrate yearend.”

SHANTANU, Director, Flywings Travels, an IATA member agency