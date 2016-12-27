Indore: Demonetisation has little effect on our sales

Indore: Bringing vegetables and fruits to doorstep with a click, one of the budding start-ups in the city is competing with national start-ups and is making its small place in the huge market. Saralhai has been sustaining and increased its reach in the market by improving its services every day.

Sharing the performance of the year, founder Archit Jain said, “We fetched new clients and increased our turnover thrice.” He elaborated that the core management has been learning from its mistakes and improvising along the way.

Talking about strengths, founder Varuna Bhambhani said, “We have strengthened our hold over the businesses that make up our clientele by providing the freshest fruits and vegetables to them— on time and without haggling.”

Concluding the year, founder Devashish Aildasani said, “In a summary, we assert we have successfully achieved our targets for this year, thanks to some bumper orders during the festive seasons of Diwali and Ramzan.”

Effect of note ban

As far as demonetisation is concerned, it has very little effect on our sales. The only problem occurred a day after the announcement by Prme Minister Modi, the demand dropped by almost 40 per cent but that lasted only for a couple of days after which our sales regained momentum.

Their strengths

The reason behind this is the mode of payment that we usually accept. Even before demonetisation, we had been accepting payments mostly through online modes like IMPS, NEFT or RTGS, depending on the amount.

This was possible because our business model is B2B (Business-to-business) and the cafés and restaurants that we provide fruits and vegetables do not shy away from online payments’ In fact, 75 per cent of transactions were cashless.

Positive view towards demonetisation

Demonetisation, in fact, helped streamline bookkeeping. Going towards completely cashless transactions will be a boon for us as it helps in keeping track of payments and saves time and resources saved (which would have been spent in transporting cash).

Lessons and plans for 2017

We learned a great deal this year. We went live on national TV by participating in Hauslon Ki Udaan on ABP News, a reality TV show for Indian start-ups.

With ever-increasing confidence we gain by dealing with everyday challenges, and the business acumen that accompanies the time we spent in the field of entrepreneurship, have been invaluable for us this year. We hope to cover most of the thriving cafés and restaurants in Indore in near future.