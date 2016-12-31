Indore: Demonetisation affected only the poor, big shots are safe

INDORE: Demonetisation caused a sudden breakdown in India’s commercial ecosystem. More than 86 per cent of the money in circulation wiped out. The situation is especially difficult for citizens who need hard cash and don’t have net-banking, smart phones or even debit cards. Industrial areas around the city, which normally hire daily wagers, are in trouble. Daily wagers have lost their job and industries are unable to function with ease. Discussing the issue with people, DEEPAK SHARMA found their reactions.

“Cashless is stupid idea in India, because it just boosts supermarkets and online sale, while small vendors starve to death. I don’t want to waste petrol for travelling to supermarkets or pay some online junkie. I can’t even pay my maids, thanks to demonetisation, only poor people are suffering the most.”

Sunita Sharma, 35, Homemaker

“The decision of demonetisation has hit the servant class and senior citizens the hardest. I have to explain my maids to save cash. On the other hand, I have to explain online transactions and Paytm to my parents who are stumped by these techno fangled terms.”

Kavita Jhala, 35, Business Women

“Cash driven economy was slashed from its roots and came to a standstill. While the big shots prepared their cross stitch to black-white and gray; the common man, for whom the ‘good-night sleep’ has been a distant dream was wide awake and clueless.”

Yash Kathed, 22, Writer

“Honestly, I am not very happy with the way life functions in “Modi-fied” version of India. Considering the effect of note ban, I can only see rich people getting richer as small vendors lose business. Imagine the condition of the street vendors who charges Rs 10 for snacks.”

Madhuri Rochlani, 21, Management Student

“I have been trying for job hardly after I completed my post graduation. When I finally got a right dream company for placement, my joining was postponed by six months, because of demonetisation. I thought my family problems will be solved after this, but now curse of demonetisation is here.”

Akanksha Jain, 22, Aspirant

“I have just started export and import goods business, but due to demonetisation market is down. Share market rates, inflation and deflation create bad impact on the selling of goods in market also demand of goods from consumer getting decreases do it’s a big loss for us. I am totally against demonetisation.”

Arpit Gawande, 24, Entrepreneur

“As Modi says ‘Cashless India’, but my question is why? If I am refilling my petrol tank with Rs 100 and if I pay by card I get charged Rs 11 extra, that is Rs 111. Why should I be forced to do so? According to me it is failed and more corrupted step.”

Gaurav Roy, 20, Engineer

“Companies have delayed joining of placed students, even after issuing appointment letters. Delayed wages and availability of high denomination notes have put poor in trouble. Specially contracted and daily wage workers suffered who may or may not have bank account or employers pay them in cash.”

Dr Ajit Upadhyay, 40, Head faculty, marketing