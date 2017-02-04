Indore: Demographic dividend can be gained by innovation, skilling our youngsters

Indore: “Country’s growing population, predominantly consists of younger generation, can be turned into an opportunity by considering it as demographic dividend and it can be achieved only by keeping constant innovation and developing skill.”

These views were expressed by top notch management gurus of business diaspora and military while addressing a large gathering of management students, scholars and corporate at Indore Management Association’s (IMA) 26th International Management Conclave-2017 here at Abhay Prashal, on Friday. On Day 1, six speakers shed light on theme of the conclave, ‘Prism of possibilities: Decoding India’ and laid emphasis on innovation, which can decode India’s future growth prospect.

The first speaker of inaugural session was D Shiv kumar, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo India Ltd. Speaking on the topic, “Navigating the future through disruption,” he said disruption and innovation are two different things. Innovation is needed by every organization, while disruption is bigger and dynamic. He says “technology and globalization are two forces of disruption, which creates a complete new market for the organization.”

Sunil Kant Munjal, president of All-India Management Association (AIMA) and MD, Hero Moto Corp urged management students to transform their challenges into opportunities.

Expressing his view on women empowerment, he said that women workforce is playing a crucial role in driving nation’s economy. He further talked about job opportunities available in our country and explained the importance of experiential knowledge which should be given to students.

Munjal believes India can explore opportunities through quality education, through which demographic dividend can be achieved. He said that we need to build an army of young people to take on the challenges of the country.

No progress is possible without securing borders

Expressing view on ‘security of borders and international relationships,’ Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain said no progress is possible without securing country’s borders. Our Army is professional, which is serving nation facing challenges like climate and terrorism. He further said: we need secure borders. Border security is not Army’s issue but nation’s issue. The former Indian army general explained the significance of geo-political and geo-strategic compulsions, new great game and Pakistan’s strategic importance to global diplomacy.

Youths should learn from failures

TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of the board, Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd., spoke on ‘New economy: Prism of possibilities’. He elaborated on disruption in oil industry and life sciences. He said, “Money and finance is driving the world economy. Banking has gone up to 15 per cent in 5 years and jobs have become causality. He also said that machine learning is taking prominence which is reducing production costs and in effect causing deflation. He said that Indian youth should have problem solving attitude and they learning it from failures.

World is waiting for India, we should take leap

Maroof Raza, Consultant & Strategic Affairs Expert of Times Now, spoke on how India can be a great power?” He said “we need a blueprint for the future. No one can understand where India’s power lies. India needs to ask for a place or walk out of a gathering in the world economy. We have the capacity to ask for rightful place in the sun. Passing direct comment on bureaucrats, he said that they are hindering the nation’s interests in the world forum. Their approach is still conservative, while the need of the hour is to show power of India’s diplomatic excellence.

Learning is important

Kiran Karnik, former president of NASSCOM, talked about automation and its consequences. Important jobs have disappeared due to automation. He said that this is not only an age of technology but also of disruptions. He also spoke on how opportunities have brought significant change in communication industry.

Innovative ideas help bring changes

P Narhari, collector, said how introduction of innovative ideas, introduced in the city, helped in bringing changes. He cited ‘Digital Dakia’ an innovative thing floated in the district for promotion of cashless payments. The dakias are college students. He also mentioned that through innovative ways of understanding, people of Indore rural become second open defecation free (ODF) district in the country. Earlier, the conclave began with cultural dance performance by Ragini Makkar and her group. Shiv Singh Mehta, chairman IMA, declared the conclave to open and said that corporate growth is all about positioning yourself and focusing attention towards your product. Santosh Muchhal, president IMA, delivered the welcome address.