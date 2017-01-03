Indore: DeMo boosts our start-up as customers ready to pay online

Indore: Bringing repair services at door step, 23-year-old Vinit Nahar and 25-year-old Vivek Chandra Kumar are running an online portal ‘sabkuchrepair’ and providing household repair work in the city since last two years. The team also provides online advice and quick fixes for small issues in appliances through live chats.

Being an online portal, they have received benefits as the market goes cashless. Sharing how they have maximized the income from demonetisation, the founders talked about various aspects of notebandi.

Note ban diverts market to online portals making it easier for them

Demonetisation is mostly in our favour. It is a good decision for online portal like us. Through this change in market, customers are diverted to online payment, which is beneficial for our start-up. We also added e-wallet facility and other banking facility for customers to make payments easy.

In the beginning of demonetisation, market went down but gradually customers maintain the market cash flow. Because our services are quite essential for people and without these services one can’t survive in this era. So our business is in running mode and we are getting good response.

After 6-7 days of DeMo, our customers co-operated with us. They made their payment through Paytm, cheque and net banking.

Dreams for 2017

We have served 1500+ family in the city till now. And it’s growing every day. We are planning to capture more and more customers in Indore. We want to increase our customers by three times at least. We are also planning to expand it in other cities of MP.

Countering note ban was easier for them

After two months of currency ban, the situation has become normal for us. Market is getting back in flow. Customers response is good, they want to go online mode of payment. We have it pretty easy. We are about to launch payment gateway, so that they can directly pay amount to us. We are focusing on online payment mode.