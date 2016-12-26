Indore: Delhi woman robbed of Rs 16,000

Indore : A Delhi woman was robbed of Rs 16000 and mobile phone by a miscreant on BRTS under the MIG police station area on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when she was taking a walk. According to the police, 26-year-old Lalita Tandon came here to attend a marriage function of a relative. She stayed here in a hotel. On Saturday night, she was taking a walk after her dinner when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her bag. After the incident, she raised an alarm but the miscreants managed to flee from the spot.