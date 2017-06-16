Indore: Delayed monsoon, soaring humidity fuel longing for rain

Indore: Indoreans will have to wait for few more days to witness proper rainfall, said weathermen on Thursday. The city was expecting the inception of monsoon on Thursday as suggested by the meteorological department earlier. However, in a fresh forecast the department anticipated the monsoon rains would hit the city between June 18 and June 20.

“Monsoon has reached the middle of Maharashtra and the current is weak at present. Conditions are again becoming favourable for monsoon in Bay of Bengal and it will push to the city soon,” meteorologist in Bhopal, US Choukse said. Meanwhile, clouds are hovering in the sky for last few days and the city had experienced rains in its western part on Wednesday evening. However, humidity is on the rise in city, making its atmosphere sultry and thus, increasing desperation of citizens for a heavy spell of rains.

The met officials said that there would be no relief from increasing humidity in next couple of days, as humidity level would be around 85 per cent and temp is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius till June 20. According to the met department officials, the maximum temperature recorded in city on Thursday was 36.9 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above the normal with humidity recorded at 78 per cent. However, the night temperature was stuck at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

