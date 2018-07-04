Indore: Delay in issuance of marksheets hitting BEd admissions, says DHE

Indore: Moved by an avalanche of complaints, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), to issue mark-sheets to students who have cleared their final semester of exams undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

In a letter addressed to registrars of universities, commissioner (higher education) Ajit Kumar said that it has been learnt that universities have not been issuing marksheets to students even when their results of final semester of UG and PG courses have been declared.

“Without marksheets, students wishing to pursue BEd course could not take admissions. The admission process for BEd course is hit because of non-issuance of marksheet to aspiring students,” Kumar said directing the universities to issue marksheets to students without further ado.

UG final semester results of BA, BCom and BSc were announced last week. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they had sent marksheets of students to their colleges. They can collect marksheets from colleges, he added.

BEd results announced as students protest

DAVV announced results of BEd second semester of students of Vaidehi College as they staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of the university on Tuesday. Vaidehi College had closed down from session 2018-19. It, however, have to ensure that students who had taken admission in the colleges in session 2016-17 and 2017-18 complete their courses.

Due to some undisclosed reason, the university had withheld second semester results of 2016-17 batch students. But when they protested on Tuesday, the university declared the results immediately. Registrar Ajay Verma told the students that they won’t face any delay in results in future.

BEd degree holder can be teacher in primary schools

In a significant development, Central government has permitted BEd pass-outs to be teachers at primary schools as well. In a notification, the government stated that graduate with 50 per cent of marks and having BEd degree from recognised NCTE college can be a teacher in Classes I to V.

Earlier only DELEd candidates qualified to become teacher in primary schools. But now, the government has made BEd qualified candidates also eligible for teaching posts in primary schools. This step is seen in anticipation that DELEd course would be discontinued after four year BEd course will come into force. As per sources, the four-year BEd course will come into being from next academic session.