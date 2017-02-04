Indore: Defeating disease in its own backyard

Indore: Cancer not only destroys life of patient but also his family. On World Cancer Day (Feb 4), several city various are organising programmes to sensitise people against the deadly disease, which claims highest number of lives every year. While Indian Medical Association-Indore will organise cancer detection camps and awareness programmes, Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation will organise an awareness walk on Saturday from Regal Square. Meanwhile, Free Press tried to bring stories of cancer warriors of the city, who have been fighting the disease in their own ways— spreading awareness, ways of treatment or pushing government for vaccination.

‘Mountain Man’ defeats cancer, inspires 7,500 others to fight disease

Vivek Hirde, a man who not only defeated cancer with his sheer will power and smile but also gives hope to over 7500 people to fight the deadly disease and gives spirit to patients to fight the disease.

“Cancer has gone and it made me strong. The path was long but I walked with a song,” said Hirde.

He is the founder of Patriot Cancer Club and an ideal for a large number of cancer patients.

Sub-Registrar by profession, Hirde was also termed as ‘Mountain Man’ of Indore by the onscreen mountain man Nawazudding Siddiqui.

“I experienced the worse phase of my life in 1993 when I was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. I was just 23 then and was experiencing the curse given to me by the God. But Dr Shrikant Phatak had held my hand and told me that it is not the end of life. He told me that I am not cursed but selected for a great purpose,” Hirde said.

He further said Dr Phatak immediately referred him to Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai where I found many others facing the God’s wrath even worse than him. “I talked to many patients there and had gone through a procedure including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Due to will to live for my daughter, I survived and finally passed off the extreme pain of my life. Then, I realised that I am chosen by the God to motivate and help others to live long,” Hirde said adding “Now, I have counseled more than 7,500 patients and they all are living a healthy life just with some medical support.” He also started distributing free counselling CDs to patients and to increase his reach through electronic medium to motivate others to live even when in pain.

Aruna denies surgery, defeats cancer with chemotherapy

Renowned oncologist Dr Virendra Bhandari has a different view of cancer treatment. He believes that surgery is not the only option for treating cancer patient as it may deteriorate condition of the patient.

“I have many examples in which cancer patient of the third and fourth stage turned back to normal life after going through proper chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. Success rate of such patients is 35 per cent and many are still under treatment,” he said.

Sharing example of 62-year-old patient Aruna Pitaba, a resident of Ratlam, Dr Bhandari said that she approached him in the final stage of oesophagus cancer. The doctors had suggested her to go for surgery as she didn’t have any other options left.

“She was unable to eat and talk and was on the stage of giving up to her disease at the time when I started her treatment. She had given a good fight to her disease and cooperated well in the treatment. Resultantly, she has defeated the deadly disease and has been living a healthy life,” Dr Bhandari shared.

Homeopathy, effective alternate for cancer treatment, Ramzan proved it

Member of Scientific Advisory Committee, Central Council for Research in AYUSH Ministry Dr AK Dwivedi said that more than 40 cancer surgeries have been taking place in Indore daily along with 50-60 patients going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Homeopathy is a better way of treatment of a cancer patient and we have proven it in the last few years. We have treated many patients who approached us at the last stage of the disease and now living a healthy normal routine,” Dr Dwivedi said. Sharing example of his patient Ramzan Khan, a resident of Khargone, he said Ramzan was suffering from tongue cancer and was not even able to eat or talk.

“The 82-year-old patient approached us in the third stage of disease when he was suggested to go for surgery by the doctors of renowned hospitals in Ahmedabad and Indore. We provided him treatment for 15 days and got success in controlling the size of his cancer cells,” Dr Dwivedi said.

Ramzan Khan has now been able to take food easily and is talking fluently. His living standard has improved although he is still under treatment.

Docs’ movement to get vaccine for cervical cancer mandatory

A recent report of WHO states that more than 1.82 lakh women suffer from cervical cancer every year and 74,000 fall prey to the disease including over 250 from the city. Senior most gynaecologists Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha concerned about the increasing figure and running a movement for making it mandatory for all woman of 9-45 years to get vaccinated to prevent the deadly disease.

“In India not much is discussed in open about sex-related issues. And since, cervical cancer is associated with sex related complications, a few people dare to visit physicians at the early stage of the disease or when the symptoms detected,” Dr Yashlaha said.

He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and incumbent minister JP Nadda to include vaccination of cervical cancer in the national vaccination programme. “Women of age of 9-45 years can be vaccinated and can prevent the disease for the life time. If the government includes this in the national program than large number of women, especially those from rural areas, can be saved,” Dr Yashlaha said.

He recently received response from Nadda over his campaign as the government has been looking after his idea to include the vaccination in the national programme.