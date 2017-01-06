Indore: Deadly Swachh Bharat slogan threat “cleaned up”

Meghnagar: Painter’s devil is what Meghnagar civic body staff is calling a deadly slogan plastered on one of the walls in the town. The slogan threatened people with death sentence if they were found defecating in the open.

Necessary corrections have been made and the freshly painted slogan on the wall of a girls hostel near Sanchi milk parlour does not issue any threats now!

Earlier, the ‘deadly’ slogan had created quite a stir and went viral on social media after a few local newspapers published the photo of the Swachh Bharat slogan and news.

The civic body was quick to react and got it repainted again. When media persons questioned them none came on record to say anything but off the record many civic body staffers said that the painter had goofed up.

The painter, who prefers to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, said that the dire warning is what was written on the piece of paper that was given to him to paint on the wall.