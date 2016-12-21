Indore: DDO to be responsible if tax not deducted at source

MORENA: Collector Vinod Sharma has given the instructions to all the officers regarding income tax, if the income tax is not deducted in the expense of more than Rs 15000 regarding the government work payment, then the concerned officer would be responsible. He has to deposit the tax at his own; the government budget won’t be used for it. These instructions have been given by him in the workshop related to income tax in the meeting room of collectorate on Tuesday.

On this occasion income tax officer Diwakar Tiwari, Gwalior, income tax inspector Sunil Jain including all DDO’s of the district were present. The collector said that pay the tax on time and avoid the inconvenience